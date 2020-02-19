DHS waives contracting laws in bid to speed up border wall construction

In a move to speed up the construction of 177 miles of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Trump administration is waiving a set of laws that applies to how the Department of Homeland Security can work with federal contractors.

The 10 laws the waiver applies to stipulate that the department allow open competition for contracts, justify its contractor selections and secure bonds that protect the government from financial loss should the project not be completed correctly, among other things.

“Under the president’s leadership, we are building more wall, faster than ever before,” the department said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has the authority to waive these contracting laws under a 2005 provision that gives him sweeping authority to do so when building border barriers. The option has previously been used to waive environmental impact reviews for sections of the border wall.

Trump’s administration has invoked the waiver law 16 times, compared with five times under former President George W. Bush.

The wall sections to which Wolf’s waiver applies will be built in California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

This is just the latest step the Trump administration has taken to advance its immigration agenda. Last week, DHS deployed 100 Customs and Border Protection agents to work with Immigrations Customs and Enforcement in a handful of U.S. cities that have not cooperated with the federal government in enforcing immigration laws. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --