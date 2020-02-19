‘It makes my day’ when abortion patients come back to me for another, physician says

A physician who provides abortions wrote on Twitter that he was happy when patients who had previously gotten an abortion from him returned to get another.

Joe Nelson, who describes himself on Twitter as “your friendly neighborhood abortion provider,” and who has tweeted with the hashtag #ShoutYourAbortion, said it’s a “huge compliment” for these patients to return.

“Every single day, I see patients who I’ve seen before for abortion services but end up with another undesired pregnancy,” Nelson wrote Saturday. “When they come back, they are often quite embarrassed to be in that position again and are worried we might be judging them. We don’t.

“In fact, as a family physician who does exclusively abortion work now, it makes my day to see a familiar face,” Nelson continued. “Those of us who do this work understand that this can happen to anyone at any time, and we take it as a huge compliment if you trust us with your care again.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --