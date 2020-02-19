MAXINE MELTDOWN: America in ‘constitutional crisis’ — ‘average American’ enabling Trump (VIDEO)

President Trump’s actions have created a “constitutional crisis,” according to Rep. Maxine Waters.

The California congresswoman chided Americans for not caring or doing enough to stop what she thinks is a rogue presidency during a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC.

“The American public should get behind this if they care anything about our democracy,” Waters declared.

“You know, for all of those people who say that they honor the flag and that they are in support of our democracy being strengthened— for all of those people who say that, where are you?” she questioned. – READ MORE

