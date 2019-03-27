DHS Releases 24K Border Crossers, Illegal Aliens into U.S. in Two Weeks

The Department of Homeland Security released 24,000 foreign family members who crossed through the United States-Mexico border into the U.S. over the course of two weeks this month, Breitbart News has confirmed.

In newly confirmed federal data from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, Breitbart News has learned that the country’s Catch and Release program has resulted in the mass release of border crossers and illegal aliens on a weekly basis.

For months, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials have said privately that the Catch and Release program has been taken to new heights, while ICE union officials declared this week that the program was in “overdrive” under the direction of DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

Between March 5 and March 20, about 24,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the interior of the U.S. while they await their immigration and asylum hearings. The vast majority of these foreign nationals never appear at their hearings and the overwhelming majority are never deported from the country after release by DHS. – READ MORE