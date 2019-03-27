Rand Paul: ‘Time for Congress to investigate’ Obama

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said Wednesday that lawmakers should investigate former President Obama, suggesting that he could have played a role in the years-long Russia investigation that concluded over the weekend.

In a tweet, the senator suggested that Congress should probe the origins of the now-concluded special counsel investigation into Russian election interference and possible ties with the Trump campaign, seemingly suggesting that Obama was involved in the FBI probe that predated it.

“I agree with @kimguilfoyle Time for Congress to investigate. What did President Obama know and when? How did this hoax go on for so long unabated?” Paul asked.

https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1110917224565534721

Obama reportedly was informed by the FBI in 2016 that the bureau was investigating Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 election, but, according to former Vice President Biden's telling, Obama was warned against going public with the investigation by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).