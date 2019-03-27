Fitton: Judicial Watch Uncovers More Classified Emails in Hillary Clinton’s Unsecure Email System

Hillary Clinton repeatedly stated that the 55,000 pages of documents she turned over to the State Department in December 2014 included all of her work-related emails.

She even declared under penalty of perjury in 2015 that she had “directed that all my emails on clintonemail.com in my custody that were or are potentially federal records be provided to the Department of State, and on information and belief, this has been done.”

It wasn’t, of course.

Two years later, in 2017, the FBI uncovered 72,000 pages of documents Clinton attempted to delete or did not otherwise disclose. Until the court intervened, the State Department had been slow-walking the release of those documents at a rate that would have required that we and the American people wait until at least 2020 to see it all.

Judicial Watch has now received 756 pages of newly uncovered emails that were among the materials Clinton tried to delete or destroy, several of which were classified and were transmitted over her unsecure, non-“state.gov” email system.

The production of documents in this case is now concluded, with the FBI being only able to recover or find approximately 5,000 of the 33,000 government emails Hillary Clinton took and tried to destroy.