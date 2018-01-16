DHS preparing to arrest leaders of sanctuary cities

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen confirmed Tuesday that her department has asked federal prosecutors to see if they can lodge criminal charges against sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal deportation efforts.

“The Department of Justice is reviewing what avenues may be available,” Ms. Nielsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Her confirmation came after California’s new sanctuary law went into effect Jan. 1, severely restricting cooperation the state or any of its localities could offer.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan says those policies put his officers and local communities at more risk because they have to arrest illegal immigrants out in the community. – READ MORE

Last week, signs cropped up at five California border crossings announcing a new “welcome policy” for illegal immigrants and gang members seeking shelter in the state. Unsurprisingly, the State of California was not amused and now those signs are coming down and officials want to know who exposed their plan for the state to unwitting interstate drivers on their way into California from Las Vegas.

The signs had a number of joke messages on them, from “nannies and gardeners make Malibu great!” to “welcome illegal immigrants and MS-13 gang members.” Several mentioned that “Democrats need the votes,” implying that border-jumpers would prove useful in the upcoming elections.

OMG! Look at this sign someone put up on the 15 Freeway between LA and Las Vegas! It reads :

Welcome to California. Official Sanctuary State.

Felons, Illegals and MS13 Welcome

Democrats need the Votes! #NewYearsDay pic.twitter.com/pc5xRnqZIB — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) January 1, 2018

Caltrans, the California Department of Transportation, now says all five of the signs which were scattered along I-15 and I-40, have been taken down. It wasn’t a hard job. The signs were just paper, taped over an existing welcome sign beckoning tourists to a welcome center. – READ MORE\