Trump admin will appeal DACA ruling to Supreme Court

The Trump administration said Tuesday it will ask the Supreme Court to review a federal judge’s ruling from last week that blocked President Donald Trump’s effort to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal with the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals and said it will also take the “rare step” of filing a petition with the Supreme Court.

“It defies both law and commons sense for DACA — an entirely discretionary non-enforcement policy that was implemented unilaterally by the last administration after Congress rejected similar legislative proposals … to somehow be mandated nationwide by a single district court in San Francisco,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.

Under normal circumstances, the Supreme Court disfavors parties from bypassing lower court proceedings and asking for direct review.

Federal District Judge William Alsup last week blocked the plan to end DACA and said the Trump administration must resume receiving DACA renewal applications. – READ MORE

The judge who barred the Trump administration from turning back the Obama-era DACA program last week has some legal scholars concerned that the ruling could damage the notion of an impartial bench.

The New York Times reported Sunday that Judge William Alsup, the federal judge from the Northern District of California, used a local case before issuing the nationwide stop.

“How can a single judge decide a question for the whole country?” Samuel Bray, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, asked the paper.

Bray wrote a recent article where he spoke out against federal judges issuing nationwide injunctions, the paper reported.

“Increasingly, legal scholars are concerned about the way national injunctions are transforming the relationship between the courts and the political branches,” he said – READ MORE

The president is skeptical that Republicans and Democrats can come together to codify the Obama-era program.

President Trump cast doubt on the possibility of a DACA deal passing anytime soon with a tweet Sunday, saying the program is “probably dead.”

DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2018

Accusing Democrats of blatant political cynicism, the president identified their true motives as wanting to slice military spending. Whatever the motives of the parties involved, the escalating rhetoric will only make a deal on the Obama-era program harder. – READ MORE

As Republicans and Democrats came together at the White House this week to hammer out an immigration deal that would include a solution for so-called DREAMers and beef up border security, far-left liberals are up in arms.

“Democratic leaders are facing a potential revolt within their ranks,” according to Politico.

Senate negotiators say they’re inching toward a bipartisan deal that broadly mirrors the parameters laid out during a meeting this week between lawmakers and President Donald Trump at the White House. They include ensuring legal status for Dreamers, strengthening border security and making changes to both family-based migration and the diversity lottery.

But many Democrats, particularly in the House, are horrified that their leaders would even agree to discuss issues beyond legal status for Dreamers and limited measures to curb illegal immigration. The concerns span multiple factions of the Democratic conference, and, combined with opposition from Republican immigration hard-liners, they could put passage of a DACA deal at risk. – READ MORE

The Center For American Progress (CAP) Action Fund circulated a memo on Monday calling illegal immigrants brought here at a young age — so-called “Dreamers” — a “critical component of the Democratic Party’s future electoral success.”

The memo, co-authored by former Clinton communications director Jennifer Palmieri, was sent around to allies calling on Democrats to “refuse to offer any votes for Republican spending bills that do not offer a fix for Dreamers and instead appropriate funds to deport them.”

President Donald Trump’s administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy in September, which former President Barack Obama instituted through executive order to keep immigrants who came here as children from being deported. – READ MORE