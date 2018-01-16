VIDEO: Cory Booker Breaks Down in ‘Tears’ Like School Girl at Senate Hearing; Crybaby Democrat Triggered Over Sh*thole Haiti

And the Oscar for fake crying at a Senate hearing goes to?

Cory Booker. From New Jersey.

Booker took time out on Tuesday from rescuing cold dogs on the stareets iof Newark and elederly women from their burning homes — to break down on the Senate floor.

Booker attacked Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen on Tuesday like a spoiled grade-school kid who was denied an ice cream cone.

The new Democratic party. Same as the old Democratic party.

Booker’s performance wouldn’t have even passed muster at a local high school drama club. Although it might have been somewhat enhanced by a dance number.

“When Dick Durbin called me, I had tears of rage,” Booker says. “And for you not to feel that hurt and that pain and to dismiss the questions of my colleagues … with tens of millions Americans hurting right now because they’re worried about what happened in the White House.” pic.twitter.com/0MS9t8WWM0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 16, 2018

