True Pundit

Politics Security

VIDEO: Cory Booker Breaks Down in ‘Tears’ Like School Girl at Senate Hearing; Crybaby Democrat Triggered Over Sh*thole Haiti

Posted on by
Share:

And the Oscar for fake crying at a Senate hearing goes to?

Cory Booker. From New Jersey.

Booker took time out on Tuesday from rescuing cold dogs on the stareets iof Newark and elederly women from their burning homes — to break down on the Senate floor.

Booker attacked Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen on Tuesday like a spoiled grade-school kid who was denied an ice cream cone.

The new Democratic party. Same as the old Democratic party.

Booker’s performance wouldn’t have even passed muster at a local high school drama club. Although it might have been somewhat enhanced by a dance number.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: