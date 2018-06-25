True Pundit

Trump wants ‘these people’ who ‘invade our Country’ sent right back

President Trump tweeted Sunday that people who “invade” the U.S. must get sent back to their home countries immediately, without any court action.

Trump wrote that the U.S. immigration system is “laughed at all over the world,” and is “very unfair” to those who use legal avenues to gain entry.

We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents,” he tweeted Sunday morning. “Our Immigration policy, laughed at all over the world, is very unfair to all of those people who have gone through the system legally and are waiting on line for years! Immigration must be based on merit – we need people who will help to Make America Great Again!” – READ MORE

