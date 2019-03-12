DHS Continues Busing Border Crossers, Illegal Aliens into U.S. for Release

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is continuing to bus border crossers and illegal aliens into the United States in order to release them into the interior of the country.

Local media reports out of Phoenix, Arizona last week reveal that federal immigration officials continue to carry out the country’s Catch and Release policy, whereby border crossers are released into the U.S. while they await their immigration and asylum hearings. Border crossers claiming “credible fear” have an 88 percent chance of never being deported from the country.

In Phoenix, about 50 border crossers and illegal aliens were dropped off by federal immigration officials at a Greyhound bus station where they were subsequently allowed into the country with only the promise that they will show up to their immigration hearings.

As photos from AZCentral.com show, many of the border crossers released into the U.S. were single adult men. Last month, a busload of border crossers and illegal aliens were also dropped off at a bus station after being released in Phoenix by federal immigration officials. – MORE