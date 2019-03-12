Ryan: The right Democrat could beat Trump in 2020

The right Democrat stands a good chance of denying President Trump a second term, Paul Ryan said Monday.

In a speech delivered in Vero Beach, Florida, the former Speaker of the House said that Mr. Trump needs to run his reelection campaign based on his policies, rather than focusing on his personal brand.

Mr. Ryan, who was the GOP’s 2012 vice presidential nominee, said the same advice applies for the Democratic challengers in the field.

“The person who defines that race is going to win the race. If this is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

In one of his first public appearances since retiring from Congress this year, Mr. Ryan used the occasion to talk about his time in Congress. – MORE