Devin Nunes hammers Twitter for censoring Drudge Report (Video)

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes condemned Twitter on Sunday for continuing to apply a layer of censorship on the Drudge Report.

About two months after the California Republican raised the alarm about Drudge Report “being censored by Twitter,” Nunes again nailed the social media platform for putting up a wall separating users from the top right-leaning news aggregator. “I just looked on Twitter,” Nunes said on “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.” “The Drudge Report is being censored today, so for the last three or four days I haven’t been able to get on the Drudge Report because it’s being censored on Twitter.”

He connected the issue to the larger issue of censorship and bias conservatives face in the technology arena, days after a Google search showed the word “Nazism” in an information box about the California Republican Party’s ideology. “So this censorship of conservatives and Republicans and conservative values continues in this country and here in California we’re on the front lines,” he added.

