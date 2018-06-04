Trump: I wouldn’t have hired Paul Manafort if I knew he was under investigation

President Trump questioned why the Justice Department and the FBI didn’t tell him about their investigation into his former chairman, Paul Manafort, and declared he would not have hired him had he known about the inquiry.

“As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of ‘Justice’ have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me!” Trump tweeted early Sunday morning.

As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of “Justice” have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

Manafort, 69, was under criminal investigation by the FBI since at least 2014 because of business dealings he made while lobbying former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. However, the investigation never came to full fruition.

He was also under investigation by the FBI during its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

….Paul Manafort came into the campaign very late and was with us for a short period of time (he represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole & many others over the years), but we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn’t have been hired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

