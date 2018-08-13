Norway To Give Out Free Heroin To Tackle Overdose Problem

With overdose numbers soaring, Norway plans to develop a government-run program to give away heroin to drug addicts.

The Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs is developing the pilot program to determine who could benefit, how it would be implemented, and how much the project would cost, Agence France Presse reported

“We hope that this will provide a solution that will give… a better quality of life to some addicts who are today out of our reach and whom current programs do not help enough,” Health Minister Bente Hoie wrote on Facebook Friday.

“We want to help those are difficult to reach, those who are not part of LAR (drug-assisted rehabilitation) and who are difficult to treat,” he also said.

Norway has one of Europe’s highest overdose mortality rates. – READ MORE

