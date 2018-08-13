    True Pundit

    Politics

    Jeff Sessions Hammers Elizabeth Warren After Her ‘Slander of Every Law Officer in America’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Warren made the remarks earlier in the week at a historically black college in New Orleans, telling the audience that the system is “racist … front-to-back,” according to The Associated Press.

    In a speech in Macon, Georgia, on Thursday, the nation’s top law enforcement official struck back at Warren’s remarks.

    “Earlier this week, a U.S. senator called our justice system ‘racist…And when I say our system, I mean all the way. I mean front to back…on the front end—what you declare to be illegal—(and) on how you enforce it, on who gets arrested.’

    “This is a slander of every law officer and every prosecutor in America,” Sessions continued. “And, frankly, I think it is an insult to their families and to the crime victims they have helped to face their attacker.

    “And so this slur isn’t just wrong. It’s sad.” – READ MORE

     

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Jeff Sessions Hammers Elizabeth Warren After Her 'Slander of Every Law Officer in America'
    Jeff Sessions Hammers Elizabeth Warren After Her 'Slander of Every Law Officer in America'

    He's 100 percent right, too.

    Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: