Despite Negative Press, Trump Approval Numbers Are the Same as Before Putin Meeting

President Donald Trump appears to have weathered Monday’s Helsinki Summit controversy unscathed according to the most recent job approval numbers.

The Rasmussen Daily Tracking Poll found Trump’s approval rating last Friday, before his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stood at 46 percent.

As of Thursday, July 19, his approval number fell just one point to 45 percent, having registered at 46 percent on Wednesday, two days after the summit.

By way of comparison, on the same date during the second year of Barack Obama’s presidency he held a nearly identical 47 percent approval rating.

Trump received a torrent of criticism from members of the media, as well as lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, for seeming to be as ready to accept Putin’s denial of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential race as the U.S. intelligence community’s findings that it did. – READ MORE

