Politics
REPORT: Obama’s Corrupt AG Eric Holder Mulls 2020 Presidential Bid
Rumors of Senator Kamala Harris throwing her hat into the 2020 ring have been swirling for over a year as she has been spotted at many high profile Dem fundraisers.
Other names such as Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and even Hillary Clinton have been thrown out there as options.
Eric Holder told reporters in June he was actively considering running and now he’s seriously considering going up against President Trump.
Breaking: Sources close to @EricHolder the former Obama Admin Attorney General says he is seriously considering throwing his hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential bid!
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 19, 2018
Holder personally told reporters in NH in June that he was actively considering running. On his though process: "First and foremost, can I win. I wouldn’t be involved or something simply to make a statement. I would only decide to get involved if I thought I could win." https://t.co/deo6ol1ygp
— Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) July 19, 2018
Like other reporters I personally talked with @EricHolder months ago too but he is said to be inching closer to a reality beyond thinking of a run for President. That according to trusted sources very close to @EricHolder
— AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) July 19, 2018
Sources close to Holder say he’s seriously considering throwing his hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential bid, says CNN’s April Ryan. – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The Democrats are scrambling to choose a viable candidate to run against President Trump in 2020. Rumors of Senator Kamala Harris throwing her hat into the 2020 ring have been swirling for over a year as she has been spotted at many high profile Dem fundraisers. Other names such as Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and…