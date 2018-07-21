True Pundit

REPORT: Obama’s Corrupt AG Eric Holder Mulls 2020 Presidential Bid

Rumors of Senator Kamala Harris throwing her hat into the 2020 ring have been swirling for over a year as she has been spotted at many high profile Dem fundraisers.

Other names such as Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and even Hillary Clinton have been thrown out there as options.

Eric Holder told reporters in June he was actively considering running and now he’s seriously considering going up against President Trump.

Sources close to Holder say he’s seriously considering throwing his hat into the ring for a 2020 presidential bid, says CNN’s April Ryan. – READ MORE

 

