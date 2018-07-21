Rand Paul Says ‘We all’ Meddle in Elections, Old Time Magazine Cover Makes His Case

Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul contended earlier this week that many nations, including the United States, seek to meddle in other countries’ elections, which is well-illustrated by a Time magazine cover from the 1990s when the U.S. sought to sway the outcome of a Russian political race.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Paul said cyber-intrusions into other countries’ elections are common.

“We all do it. What we need to do is make sure our electoral process is protected,” Paul said. “They’re not going to admit it in the same way we’re not going to admit we were involved in the Ukrainian elections or the Russian elections.”

Paul told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer the following day, “But I would put this in perspective. Dov Levin looked at this from the Carnegie Mellon Institute and he looked at it from 1946 to 2000. And he found 81 times that the U.S. involved themselves and meddled in elections of foreign countries 36 more times than the Soviet Union did.”

“It doesn’t make it right, but I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again,” he added. “Any country that can spy does and any country that can meddle in foreign elections does. All countries are doing this.”

A 1996 Time cover highlights how Americans sought to swing the outcome of Russia’s election that year.

America would never meddle in Russia's democracy pic.twitter.com/XDnHQ72aN8 — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) July 19, 2018

“Yanks to the Rescue: The Secret Story of How American Advisers Helped Yeltsin Win,” the cover reads. – READ MORE

