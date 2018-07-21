Despite Censoring Conservatives, Zuckerburg Allegedly Had Special Message for Trump After 2016 Win

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly called President Donald Trump in 2016 to congratulate him on his victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Many CEOs and heads of large companies publicly congratulated Trump, but Zuckerberg privately called Trump to congratulate him, according to three anonymous sources who spoke to BuzzFeed News.

Facebook considered the Trump campaign an “innovator” for its online marketing campaign, according to internal documents obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Trump’s campaign spent millions for advertisements on Facebook during the 2016 election and the report details how his campaign strategy online was far more complex than Clinton’s.

“While we offer insights into how our products work and provide technical support, campaigns make their own decisions about how to use our tools,” Facebook’s global politics and government outreach director, Katie Harbath, told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

“Facebook loved us during the campaign,” Gary Coby, the 2016 Trump campaign director of digital advertising and fundraising and Republican National Committee director of advertising, told BuzzFeed News. “Their team was heavily involved because it was a great learning experience and Hillary’s team was not doing much.” – READ MORE

