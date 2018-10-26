Bombs Meant ‘to Get Attention’ and ‘Strike Fear,’ Explosives Expert Says

Whoever sent suspicious packages containing bombs to several prominent Democrats and CNN’s New York bureau likely designed them “to get attention,” to “be caught” and “to strike fear” into the intended recipients, Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) said on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” Wednesday.

“I think it was probably designed to get attention. It was designed to be caught. And while it may be a device that could function, I think it was designed, more than anything, to strike fear in the hearts of people they were intended to target — not necessarily to kill them,” said Crawford, a former bomb disposal technician with the U.S. Army.

Crawford told Fox News host Laura Ingraham that “this is a contemptible act, regardless of who the perpetrator is.” The congressman noted that the “good news” is that U.S. officials have “a huge database” at their disposal to investigate the suspicious packages and identify the one or more culprits.

“And I will say this, as a former bomb tech I know what the reporting protocols are, and I know that the FBI has a great expertise and the intelligence community has great expertise in being able to go after and exploit that intelligence and find out who these people are,” he said.- READ MORE