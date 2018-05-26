Dershowitz: We Are Seeing ‘The Art of the Deal’ Illustrated with N Korea, Mueller, Iran (VIDEO)

Friday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said President Donald Trump was using his “negotiating tactics” as explained in his book “The Art of the Deal” when dealing with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, special counsel Robert Mueller and Iran.

When asked if a Trump face-to-face with Kim Jong Un is more likely than a Mueller interview, Dershowitz said, “I think this is part of a negotiating tactic. I think we see two negotiations.” – READ MORE

