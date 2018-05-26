‘They’re Not Doing Their Jobs’: Pirro Says DOJ Officials Should Be Impeached for Stonewalling Congress (VIDEO)

Judge Jeanine Pirro said Friday that the Justice Department is “slow-walking” on turning over documents on the Russia investigation to members of Congress.

She called on House Republicans to get off their “duff” and hold officials in contempt if the documents are not produced.

“The people in the Department of Justice, whether it’s Rod Rosenstein, I don’t care who it is, they have to be impeached. They are not doing their job. … They are stonewalling. They are ignoring congressional oversight,” she said on “Fox & Friends.” – READ MORE

