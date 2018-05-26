Politics TV
WATCH: Tucker Carlson Slams Jim Clapper for Russia Hysterics — ‘Demented,’ ‘Delusional’
Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson sounded off on what he described as an “irrational” belief that Russia swayed the results of the 2016 presidential election to favor Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.
One of the leading figures championing that theory is former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper, who Carlson described as “delusional.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Thursday on Fox News Channel's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson sounded off on what he described as an "irrational" belief that Russia swayed the results of the 2016 presidential election to favor Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton. One of the leading figures championing that theory is former Director of - Tucker Carlson | Breitbart TV