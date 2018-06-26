Politics TV
Dershowitz: Peter Strzok Saying He Will Stop Trump ‘Sounds Like Collusion at the Highest Level’ (VIDEO)
.@AlanDersh: "National security is used as a cover to prevent disclosure of information that might be embarrassing." pic.twitter.com/UKV5unfS4R
— FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 24, 2018
Earlier this week on the Fox Business Network, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to FBI agent Peter Strzok reportedly texting his intentions to stop President Donald Trump from being elected, calling it “collusion at the highest level.” – READ MORE
