Dershowitz: Peter Strzok Saying He Will Stop Trump ‘Sounds Like Collusion at the Highest Level’ (VIDEO)

Earlier this week on the Fox Business Network, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to FBI agent Peter Strzok reportedly texting his intentions to stop President Donald Trump from being elected, calling it “collusion at the highest level.” – READ MORE

