Halftime Performers Nearly Get Booed Off the Field After Attempting to Trash Trump (VIDEO)

Members of the Stanford University marching band were booed roundly Thursday night by the crowd at the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio after a halftime show that mocked both President Trump and Texas.

According to KSAT-TV, the band decided to take swipes at the border wall, queso dip, and a Texas fast-food institution, Whataburger.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the show, “Texas: Too Big To Fail?” aimed to present “alternative facts” about the state during halftime as the Stanford Cardinal played Texas Christian University. According to the announcer, it was “sponsored by The Onion and the White House Press Office” — essentially equating the Trump administration’s communications with the American people to a satirical internet website.

“Texas has nothing unique about it. Everything is super normal here!” one announcer from the band said over the speaker system in the Alamo Dome. – READ MORE

