Dershowitz Fires Back After Criticism of His Impeachment Defense: The Media ‘Willfully Distorted’ It

While answering questions from senators in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz argued that presidents could not be impeached for having a mixed-motive.

“Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest,” Dershowitz said. “And mostly you’re right. Your election is in the public interest.”

“And if a president did something that he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” he added.

That answer did not sit well with politicians and pundits who argued Dershowitz’s view would “unleash a monarch.” –READ MORE

