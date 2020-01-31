‘Bail reforms’ lead to shock jump in NYC crime: 157% more shootings, 50% more murders, 37% more robberies

Crime is skyrocketing in New York and police blame NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Democrats in the state assembly for fueling the fire.

“We haven’t seen crime numbers like this in a very long time,” the NYC PBA union posted to Twitter Wednesday.

The post includes a chart of crimes in the city for the week of January 20-26, which included a week to date comparison with 2019 that showed a 157.1% spike in shooting incidents, 242.9% more shooting victims, a 58.8% increase in grand larceny auto, 37.2% more robberies, and a 50% jump in murders.

We haven’t seen crime numbers like this in a very long time.#Compstat #CrimeinNYC pic.twitter.com/ImOIz11rY6 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) January 29, 2020

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea, the NYC PBA and others are placing the blame exactly where it belongs: so-called "bail reforms" created by Cuomo and Democrats that require immediate release of the vast majority of criminals without bail, a nod to "progressives" like de Blasio who argue the bail system punishes the poor.