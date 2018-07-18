Deranged Media Claim Red-Haired White House Staffer Is A Russian Spy

In the wake of Donald Trump’s press conference with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday, members of the media mistook a Trump administration staffer for a Russian spy.

Emily Singer, a senior political reporter for Mic, tweeted out a photo from inside the White House and claimed that Maria Butina, who was charged Monday for conspiring against the U.S. as a secret Russian agent, was among a gaggle of staffers inside the Oval Office. She later realized her mistake and deleted the tweet, but only after it went viral.

This photo is going around: That is not alleged Russian spy Maria Butina in the Oval Office With Trump. It’s an NSC staffer, a NSC source tells BuzzFeed News. pic.twitter.com/k1pDeIBZiK — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) July 17, 2018

Looks like Cari Grace Lutkins, who joined the NSC in 2017. pic.twitter.com/Bb4H8Oz5oU — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) July 17, 2018

Tuesday morning, BuzzFeed News cleared up the confusion by clarifying that the red-headed woman mistaken for a Russian spy was likely an National Security Council staffer, per a source from within the NSC.

On Monday, the DOJ announced the arrest of Russian National Mariia Butina, age 29, for “infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation.”

Mariia Butina was arrested on Sunday.

Market Watch reported: The Justice Department charged a Russian national with conspiracy to act as an agent of the Russian Federation within the United States without prior notification. Mariia Butina, 29, who lives in Washington, D.C., was arrested on Sunday and charged with developing relationships with U.S.

persons and infiltrating organizations having influence in American politics, for the purpose of advancing the interests of the Russian Federation. Butina ran a Russian pro-gun group that was investigated over whether it helped funnel money to President Donald Trump via the National Rifle Association, according to a McClatchy report.

On July 2nd, it was reported dirty cop Robert Mueller likely acquired the NRA's tax filings as his never ending witch hunt continues to expand.

