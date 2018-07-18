Republicans urge IG to probe Rosenstein over alleged threats to congressional staffers

House Freedom Caucus leaders Reps. Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan on Monday urged DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz to investigate whether Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein threatened congressional staffers with “subpoena” earlier this year.

“This notion Mr. Rosenstein threatened to use his official investigative powers as Deputy Attorney General to retaliate against rank-and-file staff members for sending written oversight requests raises concerns he has abused his authority in the context of this investigation,” the two Republican lawmakers wrote, in a letter obtained by Fox News.

The letter comes after Rosenstein apparently threatened to “subpoena” emails, phone records and other documents from lawmakers and staff on a Republican-led House committee during a meeting earlier this year, according to emails reviewed and first reported by Fox News.

The congressmen said in the letter that two witnesses can provide contemporaneous notes and sworn statements of the meeting where the alleged threats were made by Rosenstein. The deputy AG recently testified to the House Judiciary and Oversight committees and denied making any threats. – READ MORE

\Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Sunday ruled out the possibility of impeaching Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, saying there is not enough support for his ouster.

“Impeach him for what?” Gowdy said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “No.”

“I’m not convinced there is a movement,” Gowdy added, citing Politico’s recent report that a group of GOP lawmakers are preparing to impeach Rosenstein.

Conservatives frustrated with special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election have long targeted Rosenstein. Some lawmakers claim he has delayed their investigation into FBI agents involved in Mueller’s investigation who they feel are biased against President Trump.

Gowdy has previously been critical of Rosenstein.

“I’ve had my differences with Rod Rosenstein,” said Gowdy, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. “I talk to him quite often privately, which again is a lot more constructive than the public hearings we have.” – READ MORE

