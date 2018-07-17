True Pundit

COMEY MEDDLES IN ANOTHER ELECTION: Comey urges Americans to vote for Democrats in 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey called on Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.

In a tweet Tuesday night, Comey – a longtime Republican who distanced himself from the party in April – slammed the GOP for not standing up to President Trump.

“This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that ‘Ambition must … counteract ambition,’” he tweeted. “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall.”

“Policy differences don’t matter right now,” he added. “History has its eyes on us.”

These FBI types are living on another planet.

