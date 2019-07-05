Deputy WH Press Sec Says Democrats ‘Hate This President More Than They Love America’

Deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley slammed Democrats for criticizing President Donald Trump‘s decision to hold a massive Independence Day celebration.

Gidley claimed that Democrats criticizing President Trump’s “Salute to America” are blinded by their own hatred of the president. He expressed his frustration during an interview on Fox News.

“It is pretty clear at this point that the Democrats in this country hate this president more than they love America. And that hatred has taken many forms in the short period that Donald Trump has been in the White House. First the Democrats lied about collusion, then they lied about the corruption. Then they lied about the crisis at the southern border. And now they are lying about the motives of Donald Trump. Who simply wants to celebrate to the greatest idea ever realized in the history of humankind. And that is America. Most countries who have a constitution, those constitutions last an average of about 17 years. Ours has been around for more than 230. This is no doubt the most amazing place in history.”

Gidley added that Democrats "refuse to celebrate" in Washington D.C. because they don't want to support the president's event.