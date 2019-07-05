Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out at Customs and Border Patrol Leadership (Again)

In a Twitter message on Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) branded the leadership of U.S. Customs and Border Protection as liars after a news site reported that CBP officials knew much longer than they claimed about a Facebook group on which some past and current CBP employees had posted offensive material.

According to Politico, top CBP officials had known about the offensive posts “for up to three years” — even though officials claimed this week that they had only recently learned about them.

When members of Congress asked CBP if they knew about violently racist & sexually disturbing secret Facebook group w up to 10,000 CBP officers, they told us they just learned about it.



Looks like CBP lied. Reporting shows they knew about it for *years.*



This is a big deal. ⬇️ https://t.co/cbE643Sbzv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 4, 2019

“Looks like CBP lied,” Ocasio-Cortez charged Thursday, one day after the Politico story appeared.

“Reporting shows they knew about it for years. This is a big deal.” – READ MORE