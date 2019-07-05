Boom! America Created 224,000 Jobs in June!

Job creation reignited in June, with nonfarm payrolls rising 224,000 and unemployment ticking up to 3.7 percent.

The June number will be closely watched after a surprisingly poor showing in May, when the U.S. economy was initially reported to have added just 75,000 jobs. That number was revised even lower on Friday, to just 72,000. April’s number was revised down to 216,000 from 224,000.

Economists surveyed by Econoday had been looking for a gain of 165,000 for June and for unemployment to remain steady at 3.6 percent.

The June number will also be looked to as a barometer for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Last month, the Fed signaled that it was ready to cut rates if the economy continued to show signs of slowing and inflation remained low. The stronger than expected number may create some hesitancy to cut rates. – READ MORE

