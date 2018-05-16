Ring Of Fire On Alert After Philippines Earthquake: California Is Warned

After a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck the Philippines, the Ring of Fire was put on alert. After dozens of earthquakes rocked Hawaii this month, followed by a volcanic eruption, many fear the Ring of Fire has become much more active, which has prompted scientists to warn California.

The recent and strong Philippines earthquake struck 113 miles from Davao, which is home to about 1.2 million people. No tsunami threat has been issued for the Philippines, however, which is made up of more than 7,500 islands. The lack of tsunami warning has slightly calmed the fears of those living in the vicinity of the quake, but those who reside near the Ring of Fire are on alert.

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano, which could be set to unleash its biggest eruption yet in the coming week, along with the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines has scientists looking more closely at the densely populated state of California. According to The Express UK, the Pacific Ring of Fire volcanoes are more explosive than the ones located in the island state of Hawaii. With Hawaii experiencing widespread devastation at the hands of the Kilauea volcano, geologists are now warning that California could be the next in line for an explosive eruption.

California, which sits on the volatile Pacific Ring of Fire, and is well overdue for a massive and devastating earthquake.The state is also now on volcano alert. Scientists are warning that a volcanic eruption in the state is “due” according to their predictions. – READ MORE

