Department Of Homeland Security Condemns SCOTUS Decision On Immigration Case

On Tuesday, after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to void certain aspects of the aggravated felony ground of deportability, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a statement decrying the decision, noting that it undermined DHS efforts to remove immigrants convicted of serious crimes from the United States.

The statement read: Today’s ruling significantly undermines DHS’s efforts to remove aliens convicted of certain violent crimes, including sexual assault, kidnapping, and burglary, from the United States. By preventing the federal government from removing known criminal aliens, it allows our nation to be a safe haven for criminals and makes us more vulnerable as a result. The Secretary has met with hundreds of members of Congress over the last few months to implore them to take action on passing legislation to close public safety loopholes, such as these, that encourage illegal immigration and tie the hands of law enforcement.

The case, Sessions vs. Dimaya, revolved around whether 18 U. S. C. §16(b), which defines “violent felony” for purposes of the Immigration and Nationality Act’s removal provisions, was unconstitutionally vague. – READ MORE

