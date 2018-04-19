California Democrats Seek To Ban Books, Speech That Violate LGBT Priorities

This week, the assembly in the state of California could vote on a bill that would legitimately ban books, shut down churches, and close psychiatric offices all over the state. What, pray tell, is the purpose of the bill? To prevent anyone from being confronted with material that could advocate changing sexual behavior or gender expression. David French of National Review explains:

Assembly Bill 2943 would make it an “unlawful business practice” to engage in “a transaction intended to result or that results in the sale or lease of goods or services to any consumer” that advertise, offer to engage in, or do engage in “sexual orientation change efforts with an individual.” The bill then defines “sexual orientations change efforts” as “any practices that seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation. This includes efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions, or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings toward individuals of the same sex.”

It’s bad enough for a state to intervene between clients and therapists with regard to changing orientations, as several states have already done — while conversion therapy tends to be ineffective, this is a free country in which people should be able to seek whatever therapy they choose. – READ MORE

