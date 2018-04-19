Former Playboy model let out of agreement, can discuss alleged Trump affair

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal has reportedly been let out of a contract with the parent company of The National Enquirer and can now freely discuss her alleged affair with President Trump.

McDougal reached a settlement Wednesday with American Media Inc. (AMI), freeing her from the deal for the exclusive rights to her story, The New York Times reported.

McDougal had sued to be released from the agreement, claiming she was misled about the terms. She also claimed that Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, inappropriately intervened in the deal.

The publisher, whose chairman, David Pecker, is a friend of Trump’s, purchased the rights to her story for $150,000 ahead of the 2016 election but never ran any pieces on it, using a tabloid “catch and kill” maneuver. – READ MORE

