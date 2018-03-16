CNN Is Comparing ICE Deportations To The Holocaust

CNN is pushing a story that compares ICE to Nazis, citing a Jewish woman who believes that deporting illegal immigrants is similar to actions the Nazis took during the Holocaust.

In a tweet on Thursday, CNN wrote, “A Jewish woman heard an undocumented immigrant and her two daughters were on the run from ICE. Driven by thoughts of the Holocaust, she risked her own comfort to offer them shelter.”

A Jewish woman heard an undocumented immigrant and her two daughters were on the run from ICE. Driven by thoughts of the Holocaust, she risked her own comfort to offer them shelter. https://t.co/l4fLAwW11W pic.twitter.com/swxNCuGzg8 — CNN (@CNN) March 15, 2018

The full article tells the story of a Jewish woman who is hiding a Catholic, Latino family from deportation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“For the woman, the link from the present to the history of World War II is strong,” the authors write, noting that Jewish people also feared being kicked out of their homes during the Holocaust. – READ MORE

