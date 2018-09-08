Dems vow to grab Trump tax returns upon taking majority

Democrats are vowing to get their hands on President Trump’s tax returns if they are able to win back the House majority in November.

“I’m definitely going to bring it up if we don’t have them by then — that’s a definite,” Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee, told The Hill.

The Democrats contend existing law empowers the tax-writing committees to access a president’s tax history. If the House flips, they say they’ll use their gavels to move swiftly to do just that.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it,” said Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), the ranking member of the House Budget Committee.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), another Ways and Means member, said that “of course” the Democrats will fight for the returns if they take the gavel. – READ MORE

President Trump suggested that the United States would turn into a “third-world country” if Democrats tried to impeach him should they regain control of the House, because he has not done “anything wrong.”

“You’ll have a country that’s going to turn into a third-world country because if the opposite party becomes president, every time before it even starts, before you even found out whether or not he or she is going to do a great job, they’ll say, ‘We want to impeach him,'” Trump said at a campaign rally in Montana on Thursday.

“If that happened, every time a Republican or a Democrat — opposite — got elected president — let’s say a Democrat gets elected … and let’s say we have a Republican House. We will impeach that Democrat, right?” Trump said, warning against the idea. – READ MORE