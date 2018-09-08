Bar association lauds Kavanaugh: ‘What we saw was an allegiance to the law’

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is not only qualified to sit on the Supreme Court but is at the “top of the stream,” the American Bar Association told senators Friday, delivering a powerful statement of support for President Trump’s nominee.

The ABA also shot down Democrats’ charges that there was a pattern of conservative bias in the judge’s rulings.

“If there is a pattern to the decisions … what we saw was an allegiance to the law, a dedication to looking at the facts of each particular case and applying that law to the facts,” said John Tarpley, the ABA’s principal evaluator in its review of Judge Kavanaugh.

The ABA has given the judge its highest rating of "unanimously well-qualified" for the Supreme Court seat.

Speaking with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt Friday, McConnell rained on his Democratic colleague’s resistance parade.

“You’ve said many times that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and that your major power is controlling the calendar,” Hewitt said. “So the question is, when will he be confirmed?”

“Before the end of September,” said McConnell. “He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.”

Asked if there was “any doubt” in his mind that Kavanaugh would be affirmed, McConnell said, “None whatsoever.”

“I think any doubts anybody might have had have been dispelled by his virtuoso performance before the Judiciary Committee,” he explained. “I mean, it’s stunning. He’s just a stellar nomination in every respect.”

And McConnell wasn't done delivering the dire predictions for Democrats: He and his Republican colleagues will "clear the deck of all the circuit judges," referencing ten who are "in the queue" to be confirmed.