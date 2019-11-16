Dems Dumped ‘Quid Pro Quo’ Talking Point Following Focus Groups

Democrats in Congress moved away from using the phrase “quid pro quo” and switched to using the word “bribery” when talking about their efforts to impeach President Donald Trump after focus groups told them the latter was more damning for the president, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Sources told the Post that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee conducted the focus groups in battleground states. Participants in the groups said “bribery” was a more compelling word to use than the Latin phrase meaning a “favor for a favor.” The results of the focus group studies are said to have circulated on Capitol Hill last week.

NUGGET: The Dem decision 2 retire “quid pro quo” & embrace “bribery” followed a DCCC study showing the word resonates more in battlegrounds It’s also clearly stated in the Constitution as grounds 4 removing POTUS. Could we see it in impeachment articles? https://t.co/kXHRcMpAhg — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) November 15, 2019

Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a House Intelligence Committee member, was the first to begin moving away from the earlier language when he appeared on Sunday’s “Meet the Press.”

"It's probably best not to use Latin words" to explain Trump's actions, he said on the show.