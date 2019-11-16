DOJ is reportedly considering criminal charges against the two prison guards on duty when Jeffrey Epstein died

The Department of Justice is reportedly considering criminal charges against the two guards who were on duty the night that pedophile Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.

The Associated Press reported on Friday that persons familiar with the matter confirmed that the DOJ offered the guards a plea deal.

Under the plea deal, the guards would admit to falsifying records to cover up their failure to check in on Epstein every half hour when he is said to have killed himself.

The sources also say the guards have refused the plea deal.

Epstein was awaiting additional charges related to a deal he struck with federal prosecutors about numerous acts of child sex abuse when he committed suicide in August. He was being detained at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York when he was found dead in his cell. – READ MORE