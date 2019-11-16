WATCH: Republican Rep. Stefanik Finally Allowed To Question Yovanovitch, And It’s Highly Effective

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik was finally able to get her questioning in of former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch on Friday afternoon, after being repeatedly shut down from speaking by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

The effective questioning from Ms. Stefanik acted to underscore the fact that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the president, to emphasize the Biden family’s shady business dealings within Ukraine, and finally, to highlight President Donald Trump’s support of Ukraine, particularly in relation to the lack of support provided under the Obama administration.

The facts are clear, confirmed by our witness, Ambassador Yovanovitch: defensive lethal aid was provided to Ukraine not by the Obama Administration, but by the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/QBOSFg1pMV — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 15, 2019

“Stefanik asked Yovanovitch to confirm that she believes she ‘serves at the pleasure of the president’ and that she is still an employee of the State Department on leave as a fellow at Georgetown. Yovanovitch did,” The Washington Post outlined.