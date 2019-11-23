Dems could draft 4 articles of impeachment, GOP plans for full Senate trial, sources say

Abuse of power. Bribery. Contempt of Congress. Obstruction of justice.

Those are the four potential articles of impeachment that House Judiciary Committee Democrats could draw up against President Trump as soon as next month, Fox News is told, after all scheduled public hearings before the House Intelligence Committee wrapped up on a testy note Thursday.

At a meeting with top GOP senators and Trump administration officials at the White House on Thursday afternoon, Fox News is told there was a consensus that should Trump be impeached by the House, the GOP-controlled Senate should hold a full trial, rather than ignore the issue.

Reports have surfaced that Republicans were considering even holding a long trial to disrupt the 2020 presidential primaries. Several Democrats seeking to unseat Trump — including Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — are senators who would need to divert at least some of their campaigning time toward a potential trial.

“I think most everybody agreed there’s not 51 votes to dismiss it before the managers get to call their case,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News after huddling with other top Republican senators and White House officials. “The idea you would dismiss the trial before they presented the cases is a non-starter. You’re not going to get a motion to dismiss.” –READ MORE