Man Decides To Fight Climate Change With Surgery For His Testicles

A 38-year-old man has become the latest person to trumpet his dedication to fighting climate change by doing something unusual: getting a vasectomy.

Wes Siler, 38, writes in OutsideOnline that once he got engaged to his fiancée in June 2018, he “started planning for the future. It wasn’t just my dog Wiley and me against the world anymore. All of a sudden, I started thinking ten to 20 or more years ahead.”

Siler cites the wildfire that destroyed Paradise, California, in November 2018; the Woolsey Fire that wiped out portions of Malibu the same month, and the flooding of the Mississippi River that lasted the first six months of 2019, adding, “And, of course, the whole Donald Trump thing has been going on.”

Siler asks rhetorically, “Is this a world we want to bring kids into? Is this a world it’s responsible to bring kids into?” He comments that he and his fiancée “started talking about something we could do—for ourselves and to make a meaningful impact on the bigger problem. We could just forego the whole kid thing altogether.”

Siler compares the carbon emissions he’d save by relinquishing his 15 mpg pickup truck, 2.4 tons of carbon emissions a year, to what he’d save the planet by eschewing having children: around 58 tons annually, per kid. He breathes, “Any other action we could take, even all the actions we could ever possibly add up together, pale in comparison.”

Then the bottom line: "That's because there are simply too many humans on this planet …Two people deciding to make fewer humans eliminates the entire cycle of consumption that would fuel that kid's life."