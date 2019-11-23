WATCH: Chuck Todd Compares Trump To O.J. Simpson

On Thursday, on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd theorized that President Trump should be compared to O.J. Simpson, who was accused of murdering his wife Nicole and Ron Goldman but was acquitted despite substantial doubt among the public that he was innocent.

Todd’s comments were triggered after a short monologue from former senior FBI official Andrew Weissmann, who opined, “On substance, this is really not about the facts. The facts have been unbelievably clear; you had two and more compelling witnesses today saying, ‘Yes, there was a quid pro quo. And by the way, everybody knew it.’ So this is really not about the facts; it’s a question of what are the voters, whether it’s the voters in Congress or the voters in the election that’s coming up, are gonna care. I think that’s really the issue; it’s not sort of ‘package it.’”

As Mark Finkelstein noted at Newsbusters, that elicited this response from Todd: “I’m having a quick flashback to the O.J. trial, frankly, where the facts were damning, but it didn’t matter. And yet, he was innocent, but everybody knew he was guilty. Are we about to head into a situation like that where he’s going to get acquitted and yet everybody’s gonna know he’s guilty?” – read more