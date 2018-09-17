Armed Teen Demands Sex from Woman, Flees when Concealed Permit Holder Intervenes

A Clay County, Florida, Woman Says An Armed Teen Confronted Her In A Walmart, Demanded Sex, Then Ran Out Of The Store After A Customer With A Concealed Carry License Intervened.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office quickly captured the teen and confirmed the details, including the fact that the teen “threatened [the woman] with a knife, while making explicit demands.” CCSO also confirmed that the intervention of the customer caused the teen to flee the store.

The woman at the center of the story, Alis Muntain, used a Facebook post to recount the incident. She began by alleging, “Tonight, I was threatened with a knife in Walmart. In FLEMING ISLAND. I am convinced that I would’ve been stabbed had it not been for the divine timing of another customer walking by who just happened to have a concealed carry license.” – READ MORE

The number of concealed carry weapons (CCW) permits is soaring to new levels despite the rabid anti-gun activism following a slew of school shootings over the past year.

Issued CCW permits increased approximately 275 percent over a ten-year period, from 4.6 million permits in 2007 to over 17.25 permits in 2018, according to a study released Friday by the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC). The number has been increasing year over year and is forecast to continue trending upwards.

The most notable demographic increase was found to be among women and minorities. During the aforementioned time period, CCW issuance jumped 111 percent faster for women than for men. Moreover, compared to white individuals, permits for Asian and black individuals spiked 29 percent and 20 percent quicker, respectively. – READ MORE