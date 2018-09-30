Sanctuary State: ICE Arrests 150 Criminal, Previously Deported Illegal Aliens Across California

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested 150 criminal and previously deported illegal aliens across the Los Angeles, California region this week.

ICE officials say about 40 percent of the illegal aliens arrested in the sweep had been previously released by state or local officials in accordance with California’s “sanctuary state” policy, which gives safe haven and shelter to all illegal aliens, including those with criminal convictions.

About 90 percent of the illegal aliens arrested by ICE had criminal convictions

“The state laws preventing ICE from working in the jails is significantly impacting public safety by letting serious repeat offenders back out onto our streets,” ICE official Thomas Giles said in a statement. – READ MORE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement Removal Operations announced its officers arrested 102 individuals throughout Nevada during a six day period.

ICE officials said the operation started Sept. 21 and ended on Sept. 27. The operation targeted “criminal aliens and other immigration violators.” Those who were targeted by ERO had previous criminal convictions for serious or violent offenses.

The offense included assault, battery, domestic violence, driving under the influence, weapons charges and drug violations, ICE officials said. The United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force assisted ERO deportation officers in the operation.

“This operation reflects ICE’s continued effort to uphold public safety by focusing on removing criminal aliens,” Robert Culley, field office director for ERO Salt Lake City, said. Culley’s field covers the states of Idaho, Nevada, Montana and Utah. “These operations highlight ICE’s vital role in keeping our communities safe.” – READ MORE