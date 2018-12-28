Jim Carrey: Trump Supporters ‘Loyal Zombies’ Waiting on His Wall

Not Satisfied With Just Attacking President Donald Trump, Actor Jim Carrey Unleashed Another One Of His Bizarre Pieces Of Art, This Time Attacking The President’s Supporters And Calling Them Zombies.

“Remember Trump’s loyal zombies chanting, ‘Build That Fence’ at his rallies???” Carrey tweeted. “Me neither!”

Remember Trump’s loyal zombies chanting, “Build That Fence” at his rallies??? Me neither! pic.twitter.com/yBYwtbDriB — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) December 26, 2018

Presumably, the Ace Ventura star was trying to make hay out of the difference between “a wall” and “a fence” in that some of the border barriers currently being proposed are more like a fence than a solid wall.

It is a somewhat meaningless point since Americans who support Trump’s border plans are generally more interested in effective border security whether it will be achieved via a solid wall or a fence. – READ MORE